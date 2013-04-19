MIT Cancels Classes After Campus Police Officer Shot Dead

MIT cancelled Thursday classes after a campus police officer was shot and killed by suspects believed to be behind the Boston Marathon bombings.



Here is the full statement from the university:

To the Members of the MIT Community:

MIT suffered a tragedy last night: an MIT Police officer was shot and killed on our campus in the line of duty. We have posted a brief news story with further details.

While the circumstances around the officer’s death remain the subject of an active investigation, what is certain is that the officer gave his life to defend the peace of our campus. His sacrifice will never be forgotten by the Institute. We are thinking now of his family, and our hearts are heavy.

In consultation with faculty chair Sam Allen, we have decided to cancel classes today (Friday). All employees are encouraged to use their best judgment about whether they are prepared to come in to work today: any absence today will be considered excused.

MIT is working now to plan a gathering later today on campus. Once we have determined the time and place, we will communicate with you all.

President Reif is en route home from international travel and will be back with us on campus this evening. We know he will want to be in touch with the community when he returns, and will have his own message to share.

Sincerely,

Israel Ruiz

Eric Grimson

