Is MIT's Billion Prices Project Warning Of A Large Spike Up In The CPI?

Interesting observation from Naufal Sanaullah at Shadow Capitalism. The MIT Billion Prices Project — an alternative measure of inflation that relies on web data to get a real-time tracking of prices — has recently made a fairly sharp move to the upside.



Granted, it’s not a perfect analogue with the CPI, but they’ve moved fairly closely together since the index’s inception.

Photo: MIT

