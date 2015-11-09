This amazing drone can fly itself 30 mph without crashing

An algorithm generated obstacle-detection system that allows a drone to autonomously dip, dart and dive through trees at 30 miles per hour, without crashing, has been developed by an MIT Ph.D. student. Andrew Barry’s drone system uses a stereo camera set up to capture 120 fps footage and map objects 33 feet in front of the drone.

Produced by Monica Manalo. Video courtesy of Reuters.

