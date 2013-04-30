A Former MIT Admissions Officer Has Some Great Advice For College Freshmen

MIT’s dome at night

As an admissions officer at MIT, Ben Jones blogged frequently about the admissions process and life on campus.



We recently came across one post from his blog (h/t Arjun Pillai) that struck a chord, even though it’s been a few years since we graduated from college.

In it, Jones gives 50 pieces of advice for MIT’s incoming freshman class. Some are funny, some are wise, and some we wish we’d been heard before graduation day.

Jones is no longer at MIT (he’s now the vice president of communications at Oberlin), but his advice still rings true.

Here are a couple of our favourites from the list; you can see all 50 pieces of advice over at the MIT Admissions blog.

Your friends will change a lot over the next four years. Let them.

Adjust your schedule around when you are most productive and creative. If you’re nocturnal and do your best work late at night, embrace that. It may be the only time in your life when you can.

Don’t be afraid of (or excited by) the co-ed bathrooms. The thrill is over in about 2 seconds.

Half of you will be in the bottom half of your class at any given moment. Way more than half of you will be in the bottom half of your class at some point in the next four years. Get used to it.

Life is too short to stick with a course of study that you’re no longer excited about. Switch, even if it complicates things.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.