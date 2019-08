American Ballet Theatre principal, author, and Under Armour commercial star, Misty Copeland, chatted with Business Insider in 2014. She revealed how touring with Prince made her grow into an artist.

Prince died on Thursday at age 57.

Produced by Devan Joseph and Alana Kakoyiannis. Additional camera by Sam Rega.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.