'Nutcracker' Soloist Misty Copeland On What It Takes To Survive In The Ballet World

Darren Aronofsky’s 2010 psychological thriller, “Black Swan,” portrayed an extreme version of the ballet world, depicting a notoriously competitive and high-pressure environment.

Misty Copeland, soloist for the American Ballet Theatre, says her life is nothing like the film. Like any other professional athlete, she has a rigorous training schedule in addition to her daily performances in “The Nutcracker.” Currently, she is also preparing for her roles as Juliet in “Romeo & Juliet” and Odette/Odile in “Swan Lake.”

Copeland gave us insight into what it takes to stay focused and how her deep appreciation for this art form has sustained her over the years.

Produced by Devan Joseph and Alana Kakoyiannis.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.