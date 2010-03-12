Mistrial Number 2 For Blogger Accused Of Threatening Federal Judges

The first mistrial happened in December. For trial number 2, 7th Circuit judges Richard Posner and Frank Easterbrook took the stand against the blogger accused of threatening their lives.



But new witnesses still meant the same result: mistrial.

The New York Times’ A.G. Sulzberger has the full report: The trial of Harold C. Turner, the incendiary talk show host accused of threatening the lives of three federal judges, has once again ended without a verdict, as a judge declared a mistrial on Wednesday.

The jury had told the court in late afternoon that they were unable to reach a verdict after three days of deliberations at United States District Court in Brooklyn.

Sulzberger noted that the focus of the case became Turner’s history as a paid informant for the FBI; he provided intel on white supremacist groups. His lawyers contended that the FBI had condoned similar on-air statements Turner had made in the past.

The allegations against Turner stemmed from Turner’s statements that Posner and Easterbrook, along with their fellow justice William Bauer (Bauer also testified), deserved to be killed for their ruling that upheld a Chicago gun ban.

So what’s next? A trial date is set for April 12, but prosecutors will have to decide if they want to try the case again. The lead prosecutor, William Hogan, told the NYT that it is “highly likely.”

Read Sulzberger’s full account here.

