Mistrial Declared In Roger Clemens Perjury Case

U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton declared a mistrial in Roger Clemens’ perjury trial Thursday, after deciding that the jury had heard evidence that would prejudice it against the former professional baseball star.



At issue here was an earlier ruling in which the judge said he would not allow outside testimony or evidence from others about the credibility of certain key witnesses, including Andy Pettitte, a former teammate of Clemens. The best summary I’ve seen early on of the account of events inside the court room comes from the L.A. Times.

More than anything, much like the Barry Bonds perjury trial, no one really cares whether Clemens admits that he took PED’s or not as we are all able to make up our own minds with regard to these issues. Most people I know feel that Clemens is a Texas Con Man, but whether he is or isn’t really isn’t the point. The public is simply not interested in paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to figure out whether Clemens had lied or not, no matter whom the lie may have been to.

I think the comments that Judge Walton made to the jury Thursday summarizes this entire process bests as even the judge appeared to be embarrassed to be associated with these events.

“Government counsel doesn’t do just what government counsel can get away with doing. And a first-year law student knows you can’t alter the credibility of one witness clearly inadmissible evidence.” Judge Walton then said to the jury. “Ladies and gentlemen, we have taken about a week out of your life. We expended a lot of your taxpayer’s money to reach this point. Unfortunately there are rules we play by and those rules are designed to insure that both parties receive a fair trial.”

What a colossal waste of time and taxpayer economic resources this has been in such trying fiscal times. Jerks.

MLB Power Rankings at the All Star Break

By Mike Cardano, Executive Director, TheXLog.com

You may email Mike @ [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @MikeCardano. Listen to Mike Cardano on Sirius XM Fantasy Sports Radio with Scott Engel and the morning crew Tuesday mornings at 10am ET.

