There's A Mistletoe Drone Flying Around San Francisco Right Now

It’s the holiday season, and anything can happen, including a drone decked out with mistletoe zipping through the air in San Francisco.

We read about this on BetaBeat, which reported the drone hovers over the heads of couples in an attempt to get them to kiss.

The idea came from George Zisiadis and Mustafa Khan, interactive artists who are in charge of navigating the drone in the city’s Union Square area.

In the video posted on YouTube (below), couples are seen kissing each other under the mistledrone.

Zisiadis told the Bold Italic that he wanted to change people’s perceptions about the unmanned aerial vehicles.

