Teenagers With Superpowers From The Creator Of 'Gossip Girl' And 'The O.C.' — 'Misfits' Will Be Your New favourite Show

Josh Schwartz, creator of “The O.C.” and “Chuck,” has already proven himself multiple times over.



Now, we’ll see if he can do like he did with “Gossip Girl” and turn a pre-existing property into American television gold.

Along with producing partner Stephanie Savage, Slashfilm reports, Schwartz has acquired the rights to British series “Misfits,” which tells the story of five juvenile delinquents who gain supernatural powers after getting caught in a lightning storm.

Racy and intense, “Misfits” fuses teen issues like sexuality and drug use with a gritty, Spider Man-esque superhero narrative. It’s the perfect franchise for Schwartz to adapt, playing into his deft dialogue and the fanboy sensibilities that he demonstrated with “Chuck.”

What could really make or break the show will be casting: the characters are all subtle tweaks on established archetypes, including a party girl, troubled athlete and the defiant, smartass protagonist. We might suggest Schwartz’s muse Blake Lively, thespian-turned-rapper Drake and “Kick-arse” leading man Aaron Johnson, respectively.

If you don’t want to wait for the American adaptation, you can stream the British “Misfits” through Hulu’s premium service Hulu Plus.

