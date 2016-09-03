9 mistakes that will get your résumé thrown in the trash

Chris Hondros / Getty Images Don’t sabotage your job search with a flawed résumé.

Having a résumé riddled with errors is like shooting yourself in the foot before the race even starts.

There are minor problems that hiring managers might overlook or forgive.

And then there are the mistakes that will get your application thrown out faster than you can say, “It was a mistake to put my CV in Comic Sans font.”

Here are several devastating résumé errors that will get you immediately tossed into the rejection pile:

Vivian Giang contributed to an earlier version of this article.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.