The 10 Biggest Mistakes You Can Make During Your First Semester Of College

There’s no right way to go through your first year of college, and making mistakes can sometimes be a positive part of the experience.
However, it’s always good to hear some advice from people who have already been through it.
We’ve discovered a few Reddit threads where people reflected on some of their biggest mistakes and regrets from college. A lot of the comments provide great guidance on the best way to navigate and balance the various changes that come with going away to school.
Here are some of the best pieces of advice:
1) Don’t stick with a major you hate just because of potential job prospects
