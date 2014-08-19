The Mistake Everybody Makes With Emotional Intelligence

Drake Baer, Skye Gould

Emotional intelligence is an “it” thing in business, or so say the 11,000 books on the subject on Amazon.

At Google, people are joining six-month wait lists for a class on it. Chade-Meng Tan, the engineer who founded the class, says that emotional intelligence is what differentiates one tech whiz from another.

“Everybody knows this [emotional intelligence] thing is good for their career,” Meng said. “And every company knows that if their people have [it], they’re gonna make a shitload of money.”

Still, there’s lots of confusion about what emotional intelligence is.

Thus this infographic.

Skye Gould/BI

