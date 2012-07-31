17-Year-Old US Swimming Phenom Missy Franklin Wins Her First Gold Medal By Surging The Final 10 Meters

Photo: BBC

Missy Franklin won the gold medal for the U.S. in the 100-meter backstroke.Franklin won by catching up to Australia’s Emily Seebohm in the final 10 meters.



She won with a time of 58.33 seconds.

Even more impressive, Franklin was able to win despite swimming in the 200 freestyle semifinals less than 20 minutes prior to the 100-meter backstroke final.

This is Franklin’s first Olympics gold medal and her second medal of these 2012 London games.

Franklin was part of the U.S. relay team that won bronze in the 4×100 freestyle over the weekend.

