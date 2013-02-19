Missouri Legislator Wants To Make It A Felony To Propose Gun Control Legislation

Photo: Getty

A Congressman in Missouri is taking a dramatic stand against gun control.A state representative has proposed a bill that would make it a class D felony for any member of the General Assembly to propose legislation “that further restricts an individual’s right to bear arms.”



The bill was sponsored by Republican Rep. Mike Leara.

BuzzFeed’s Rebecca Berg was the first to bring Missouri’s proposed legislation to our attention.

Missouri is the just latest in a growing line of states attempting to criminalise gun control.

While Vice President Joe Biden was promoting the White House’s plan for gun control in Virginia at the end of January, the state’s House of Delegates approved a bill that would forbid state agencies and employees from helping the federal government enforcement new control measures in the state.

And Wyoming, Texas, Mississippi, and Tennessee have all announced plans as well to make it a crime for state employees to enforce federal gun control measures.

