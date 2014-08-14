Missouri State Senator Tells Police Chief She Was Tear Gassed While Protesting Peacefully In Ferguson

During a press conference on Wednesday, a Missouri state senator claimed she was hit with tear gas while protesting peacefully in Ferguson, the St. Louis suburb that has erupted with rioting this week after the police shooting of an unarmed teenager.

When Maria Chappelle-Nadal asked if she would be gassed again like she was on Monday, Ferguson’s police chief Thomas Jackson kept a stoic expression until he found out she was a state senator:

He then replied: “I hope not.”

Chappelle-Nadal said she was protesting peacefully when she was gassed.

She apparently wasn’t pleased with Jackson’s response:

Later she told me: “he blew me off. It was bullshit”

— Wesley Lowery (@WesleyLowery) August 13, 2014

Chappelle-Nadal was tweeting about the protests Monday night:













Tear gas starting

— MariaChappelleNadal (@MariaChappelleN) August 12, 2014

Kids are running!

— MariaChappelleNadal (@MariaChappelleN) August 12, 2014

Cops shooting.

— MariaChappelleNadal (@MariaChappelleN) August 12, 2014

More tear gas! Shot at kids

— MariaChappelleNadal (@MariaChappelleN) August 12, 2014

We can’t breathe.

— MariaChappelleNadal (@MariaChappelleN) August 12, 2014

Off my Bucket List: Tear gas & rubber bullets #MikeBrown

— MariaChappelleNadal (@MariaChappelleN) August 12, 2014

And here’s a photo of her protesting earlier in the day on Monday:

