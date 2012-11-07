Claire McCaskill Destroyed Todd Akin In The Missouri Senate Race

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill beat embattled Republican Congressman Todd Akin by a overwhelming margin in Missouri’s Senate race Tuesday night. With 99% of precincts reporting, the Democratic Senator lead Akin by a whopping 54.7% to 39.2%, according to the Missouri Secretary of State.



Akin conceded the shortly before 10 p.m. CST., the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

“Things don’t always turn out the way you wanted,” Akin said in his concession speech.

He ran on a platform that criticised incumbent McCaskill for supporting Obamacare, the stimulus act, and her family’s close ties to federal money, The Associated Press reported Tuesday.

McCaskill on the other hand presented herself as a champion for students who supported federal student loans, minimum wage and emergency contraception for rape victims.

Despite all the other looming issues, rape and female reproductive rights took centre stage in the Show Me State.

During an interview with a local TV talk show, Akin caused national controversy with his comments on rape.

“If it’s a legitimate rape, the female body has ways to try to shut that whole thing down,” he said.

And McCaskill wasted no time vilifying her competitor for he calls his “six-second mistake.”

“It is beyond comprehension that someone can be so ignorant about the emotional and physical trauma brought on by rape,” McCaskill said in a statement released quickly after Akin’s disastrous interview. The ideas that Todd Akin has expressed about the serious crime of rape and the impact on its victims are offensive.”

