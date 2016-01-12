The University of Missouri is starting to see the effects of the racial protests that engulfed the school last fall

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images Protests at the University of Missouri in November.

The University of Missouri is seeing a decrease in student applications from a year ago, the Columbia Missourian reported.

Through December, applications at Mizzou decreased nearly 5% from the previous year, and 19% for graduate applications.

Administrators have cited the racial protests that engulfed the school in the fall as a partial reason for the declines.

“While we don’t have any clear data, we know that the events this past fall have had an impact, and we are answering any questions that parents and students have about those events,” Director of Admissions Chuck May wrote in an email, according to the Missourian.

Racial tension on the Columbia, Missouri, campus erupted in September and quickly accelerated after multiple incidents of hate speech targeted at minority students.

Frustrated by what they said was a lack of response to the racism by administrators, students staged a protest during Missouri’s homecoming parade in October.

Members of a protest group called Concerned Student 1950 interrupted the parade and stood in front of a red convertible driving University President Tim Wolfe. The stopped car moved back and forth, revving its engine and eventually bumping into a student, according to the students. Wolfe later issued an apology.

Later in October, a swastika drawn in human excrement was discovered on a bathroom wall at the university’s Gateway Hall.

Tensions began to boil over. Graduate student Jonathan Butler announced that he would go on a hunger strike until Wolfe, stepped down, and African-American football players at Missouri pledged not to participate in football activities until Wolfe was removed from office.

Their efforts eventually forced the resignations of Wolfe and University Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin.

In an effor to minimise the impact of the declines, faculty members are reportedly placing personal phone calls to accepted students to encourage them to attend.

