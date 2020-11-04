Missouri 2020 presidential election results

Missouri has voted for a Republican president in nine of the last 12 elections.

The state has 10 electoral votes.

Eight of Missouri’s 10 congressional seats are held by Republicans.

Missouri has voted Republican in nine of the last 12 presidential elections, reliably serving as a mainstay of the Republican candidate’s electoral vote count. The state is home to a competitive race for governor between Gov. Mike Parson and Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway.

The state’s congressional delegation is firmly Republican: All but two of its 10 seats in Congress are currently held by Republicans. Additionally, both houses of Missouri’s state legislature and the gubernatorial seat are held by Republicans. Missouri has 10 electoral votes and is not believed by analysts to be competitive.

