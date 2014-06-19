Missouri Pol Accidentally Tweets Ridiculous Photo Of Giant Genitalia

Missouri State Representative Mark Parkinson said he was hacked after his official Twitter account posted a picture of a giant penis with a crude joke Monday.

The Republican pol quickly deleted the photo, according to the Riverfront Times, and said he had no idea what was going on.

“Obviously, I need to change my twitter password. Random pics and tweets are being sent that I have never seen before. Apologies!” he wrote.

In followup tweets, Parkinson said he was walking around outside when he discovered the nefarious photo on his account.

“I’m out walking doors…I have no idea where those tweets are originating from,” he said. “[The account] was somehow compromised. I’m out walking doors and nowhere near my computer!”

Parkinson’s office did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s inquiry as to whether he got to the bottom of the alleged hacking situation.

(h/t The Daily Dot.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.