Missouri Football Players FREAK OUT Over IPad Bowl Game Gift

The Missouri Tigers are playing in the Cotton Bowl on January 3rd. Yesterday they received their bowl game gifts and absolutely freaked out when they saw iPads.

They get a bunch of great gear in the beginning and get pretty excited over a pair of Nikes, but the fun begins when they see the iPad. One guy jumps up and does the robot (right side of the GIF) and another kid is just astonished (left), via Deadspin:

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.