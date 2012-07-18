Missouri Farmer Shows Us The 'Unheard Of' Devastation To His Crop

Photo: Jessica Salmond

The significance of the record drought that’s hit the Midwest cannot be underestimated.We asked University of Missouri journalism student Jessica Salmond to help tell the story of the devastation.



She visited the corn and soy bean farm of Tim Reinbott, who is also a research associate and superintendent at Bradford Research and Extension centre in Columbia, Missouri.

Reinbott said he hadn’t seen conditions like this since 1980 — and this is worse.

“We just haven’t had a break,” he told us. “It started so early — mid-May, which is unheard of.”

The farm, 880 acres, is 60 per cent commercial. He said he anticipates losing $200,000 in sales, and double or triple that amount in terms of sunk research costs. They’ve already had to turn away students for the fall semester, he said, while others will have to stay on a full year more to complete research that got fried in this year’s crop.

