Hours after the St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters were given felony charges, Missouri's attorney general said he is joining the case to get their charges dismissed

Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP Mark and Patricia McCloskey seen pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters marching in their St. Louis, Missouri, neighbourhood on June 28, 2020.

St. Louis couple Mark and Patricia McCloskey were charged by a circuit attorney on Monday with unlawful use of a weapon after they pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters in late June.

Hours after the charges were filed, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed an amicus brief, asking that the charges be dismissed.

Schmitt cited the Castle Doctrine, which allows Missourians to use force against intruders, as a reason why the case though be thrown out.

If convicted, the couple face up to four years in prison and a fine of up to $US10,000.

Their case has been politically divisive. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said last week that President Donald Trump plans to “help with this situation.”

In announcing the charges, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said: “We must protect the right to peacefully protest, and any attempt to chill it through intimidation will not be tolerated.”

On Monday night, hours after the charges were filed, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed an amicus brief in the case, defending the McCloskeys, who both work as personal injury lawyers.

In a previous interview with KMOV, Mark McCloskey said that a “mob of at least 100” broke into their gated community and came rushing towards their house, causing him and his wife to fear for their lives.

Schmitt said the McCloskeys were well within their rights to arm themselves against intruders, citing the state’s “Castle Doctrine,” which allows homeowners to use force to protect their property.

“The right to keep and bear arms is given the highest level of protection in our constitution and our laws, including the Castle Doctrine. This provides broad rights to Missourians who are protecting their property and lives from those who wish to do them harm,” Schmitt wrote in his brief, according to KSDK.

He continued: “Despite this, Circuit Attorney Gardner filed charges against the McCloskeys, who, according to published reports, were defending their property and safety.

“As Missouri’s Chief law enforcement officer, I won’t stand by while Missouri law is being ignored – that’s why I entered this case to seek its dismissal, to protect the rights of Missourians to defend their property under Missouri’s Castle Doctrine.”

It will be up to a judge whether to take Schmitt’s advice and throw the case out.

The McCloskey’s case, which has made national headlines, has been politically divisive.

Schmitt, a Republican, called the case a “politically motivated prosecution.”

Last week, President Donald Trump defended the couple, telling the conservative Townhall that attempts to prosecute the couple were ” disgrace,” adding: “These people were standing there, never used it, and they were legal, the weapons.”

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, also said later that day Trump plans to “help with this situation.”

