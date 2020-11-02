Democrat Jill Schupp looks to unseat Rep. Ann Wagner in Missouri's 2nd Congressional District

Four-term incumbent Rep. Ann Wagner will face Democrat Jill Schupp in Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District.

Wagner has twice as much cash on hand as Schupp.

Schupp is endorsed by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and is a part of its “Red to Blue” program to fill the seat with a Democrat.

The candidates

Wagner, who has represented Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District for 8 years, previously spent time as the chair of the Missouri Republican Party as well as the co-chair of the Republican National Committee. She also served as the US Ambassador to Luxembourg from 2005-2009 under President George W. Bush. Wagner is the first Republican woman to represent Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District.

Wagner’s Democratic challenger, Schupp, currently sits in the Missouri State Senate where she represents the state’s 24th District. Before joining the Missouri State Senate, she represented the state’s 88th District in the Missouri House of Representatives. Her campaign platform includes increasing access to affordable health care, worker’s rights, and reproductive rights.

In January 2020, Schupp was endorsed by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and placed among its “Red to Blue” program to flip Conservative seats in the US House of Representatives. While there hasn’t been any non-partisan polling of the race, a Democratic internal poll conducted August 13-14 by Public Policy Polling for the House Majority PAC showed Schlupp leading Wagner by three points, 45% to 42%.

The district:

Located on the eastern edge of the state, Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District contains portions of St. Louis, St. Charles, and Jefferson counties.

The district has been represented by a Republican since 1993 and voted for President Donald Trump by a margin of ten percentage points in 2016, but could be a prime pick-up opportunity for Democrats this year.

The district fits the profile of many of the other suburban districts that Democrats have won back in the Trump era; it is overwhelmingly white, educated, and well-off, with a median household income of over $US85,000, according to the US Census Bureau.

The money race:

According to the Centre for Responsive Politics, Wagner has raised $US4.6 million, spent around $US3.5 million, and has around $US2.1 million in cash on hand as of September 30. Schupp has raised $US3.8 million, spent around $US2.7 million, and has around $US1.1 million in cash on hand.

What some of the experts say:

The race between Wagner and Schupp is rated as a tossup by Inside Elections, The Cook Political Report, and Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Centre for Politics.

