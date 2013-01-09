Vittorio Missoni's Plane Went Missing In An Area Known As The 'New Bermuda Triangle'

The Los Roques islands where Vittorio Missoni’s plane went missing.

A plane carrying fashion Italian fashion boss Vittorio Missoni went missing in an area known as the “new Bermuda Triangle.” The private plane, which carried Missoni, his wife, another couple, and two crew members, disappeared Friday in the Los Roques islands.



Several mysterious disappearances and crashes led to Bermuda Triangle comparisons, reports Leo Hickman at The Guardian.

There have been at least 15 incidents since the mid-90’s when a small aircraft crashed, disappeared, or declared emergency, Hickman said.

“Speculation about possible explanations for the “curse” has ranged from basic pilot error through to the release of methane hydrates from the sea floor,” Hickman writes. “The lack of evidence only fuels speculation.”

There have been few new details in the search for Missoni’s plane.

While his family suggested that he might have been kidnapped by drug dealers in the area, Venezuelan authorities say they aren’t investigating the possibility.

A pilot who took off shortly after the missing plane said he saw it being absorbed into a dark cloud.

