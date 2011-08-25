Missoni Is Designing A Luxury Apartment Complex In The Philippines

Missoni infuses its style into a bar in its hotel at Kuwait’s Symphony centre. The same type of flare can be expected in its new Philippines residential building.

Photo: Courtesy of Hotel Missoni

If you love your Missoni dress from Target so much you wish you could live in it, well now you can — sort of.Missoni Home, the Italian brand subdivision of Missoni, is partnering with Philippines-based real estate company Century Properties for its first designer residence.



Missoni Home will create both the interiors and amenity spaces for the project, the company said.

“Missoni is both life and lifestyle,” said Vittorio Missoni, shareholder of Missoni S.p.A. “Our brand is an experience of happiness, excitement, beauty, creativity, style, and elegance. We create our own style from the seasons of nature and we play with colour; life is more beautiful with colour.”

Missoni opened an 18-story hotel at Kuwait’s Symphony centre this summer. The stunning, bold-coloured hotel featured 169 rooms and 63 suites that start at $360 a night. Missoni also has a hotel in Edinburgh and has three more planned in Turkey, Oman, and Brazil.

The announcement of a Missoni residential building follows Century Properties’ latest luxury condo project with Versace Home for The Milano Residences. The designer residence is already 75 per cent sold-out, proving there is truly a market for luxurious living.

