PHOTOS: Tour The Stunning Missoni Hotel That Just Opened In Kuwait

Missoni is the latest fashion house to expand into the realm of hospitality in the Middle East with a gorgeous new 18-story hotel at Kuwait’s Symphony centre.The brand follows in the footsteps of designer Giorgio Armani, who last year opened a boutique hotel in Dubai’s soaring Burj Khalifa.



Designed by Rosita Missoni, the hotel interlaces bold colours and intricate patterns with exquisite contemporary Italian design.

The property, which has 169 rooms and 63 suites that all face the Arabian Gulf, officially launched in May. Basic rooms start at around $360 per night.

Missoni currently has a hotel in Edinburgh and three more hotels planned in Turkey, Oman, and Brazil.

