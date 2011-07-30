PHOTOS: Tour The Stunning Missoni Hotel That Just Opened In Kuwait

Missoni is the latest fashion house to expand into the realm of hospitality in the Middle East with a gorgeous new 18-story hotel at Kuwait’s Symphony centre.The brand follows in the footsteps of designer Giorgio Armani, who last year opened a boutique hotel in Dubai’s soaring Burj Khalifa.

Designed by Rosita Missoni, the hotel interlaces bold colours and intricate patterns with exquisite contemporary Italian design.

The property, which has 169 rooms and 63 suites that all face the Arabian Gulf, officially launched in May. Basic rooms start at around $360 per night.

Missoni currently has a hotel in Edinburgh and three more hotels planned in Turkey, Oman, and Brazil.

The hotel has 169 rooms and 63 spacious suites

The rooms feature custom-designed gold accents

The elegant Missoni ballroom

The hotel offers plenty of workspace, including meeting rooms, terraces, and a boardroom

One of the bars

Restaurant Cucina serves authentic Italian cuisine

The decor is classic Missoni

The Choco Café, inspired by the indulgent cafés of Italy, has a grand terrace overlooking the Arabian Gulf

Even the coffee cups are Missoni-inspired

The hotel's furnishings all reflect the fashion house's distinct style

The main lobby

Dangling chandeliers in the hotel lobby

A lavish bathroom

Impressive detailing everywhere

The rooftop pool has two bars

