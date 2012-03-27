Inside The New Missoni-Designed Luxury Condo Tower In The Philippines

Photo: Courtesy of Century Properties

A 52-story condominium tower in the Philippines will be the first residential building in the world to bear the name and design of Missoni Home.Missoni Home already has design collaborations with hotels Edinburgh and Kuwait, but the condo, called Acqua Livingstone, will be the first private residence.



It’s the fourth of six towers in the $316 million Acqua Private Residences project; the first three are completely sold out. The Missoni Home tower will have 645 1-,2-, and 3-bedroom units that will rent for about $315 per square foot.

A multi-level amenity centre called the Canopy will house an amphitheater, lounge, DJ booth and dance floor,a pool with swim up bar, and barbecue facilities.

