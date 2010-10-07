Mississippi's New Mascot Search Not Going So Well

Photo: Jackson Clarion-Ledger

Students at the University of Mississippi are voting today to find out what their new school mascot will be and the choices are less than inspiring.The school abandoned its archaic “Colonel Rebel” mascot seven years ago, after learning that the Civil War had finally ended. A search committee has narrowed it down to three new prospects–Rebel Land Shark, Rebel Black Bear, and Hotty Toddy, who is some sort of grey, faceless humanoid. Some fans of the school are having trouble accepting the candidates.



Keith Davis of Jackson, a 1979 Ole Miss graduate, says, “This needs to be killed. I can’t imagine how embarrassing it will be if one of these creatures runs across the field.”

Others just assume that the winner of the (non-binding) vote will eventually grow on them. Perhaps, but I wouldn’t hold my breath on Hotty Toddy.

