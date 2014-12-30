Terrifying Cell Phone Footage Captured From Inside A Mississippi Tornado

This amazing footage inside a tornado was captured by William Bozeman who shot the video on his iPhone 4 in Columbia, Mississippi where he works. While running to take cover Bozeman lost his phone, but was able to recover it after the storm.

Five people were killed and at least 20 people were injured in the Five tornadoes that swept across Mississippi Tuesday, December 23. Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant issued a state of emergency Tuesday evening for Marion and Jones counties, along with other parts of the state affected by the severe weather.

Video courtesy of William Bozeman.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.