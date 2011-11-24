Mississippi State Put The Largest Hashtag We've Ever Seen In Its Endzone

Tony Manfred

Mississippi State painted an enormous #HAILSTATE hashtag in its endzone for Saturday’s big game against rival Ole Miss.

Incorporating Twitter in obnoxious ways has become something of a trend in the sports world.

A Mexican soccer team replaced player names with Twitter handles on their jerseys, for instance.

Shrewd marketing move by the Bulldogs? Or a dumb gimmick?

Here it is (via FootballScoop):

mississippi state enzone twitter hashtag

Photo: FootballScoop.com

