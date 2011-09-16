Mississippi State University Cancelled Classes Today Because They Have A Football Game Tonight

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Mississippi State University is off classes today so everyone can get ready for the Bulldogs’ big game against LSU tonight.A committee that included MSU Athletic Director Scott Stricklin recommended the decision back in February.



LSU is ranked No. 3 in the country, MSU is ranked No. 25, and the game will be shown on ESPN.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.