Mississippi State Booster Says He Was Given "Payment Plan" For Cam Newton

Bill Bell, a former Mississippi State football player, says that Kenny Rogers sent him a detailed schedule of requested cash payments that MSU would have to make in exchange for Cam Newton’s commitment to the school.



Bell also says that Newton’s father, Cecil, did not ask for money directly, but was aware of the request and participated in conversations where money was discussed.

“[Cecil Newton] didn’t come out and say, ‘I want $180,000,'” Bell said. “He inferred it and talked about it, but not directly. Kenny would talk about it in front of him, and [Cecil Newton] never corrected him or said, ‘No, that’s not what we’re doing.'”

Bell says that Rogers texted him “a request for $80,000 the day after Cam Newton signed with Mississippi State, $50,000 30 days after that and another $50,000 30 days later.” The text messages were reportedly lost, but bell says he told ESPN that he also has voicemails from Rogers that he played for NCAA investigators.

