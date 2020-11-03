Mississippi's Cindy Hyde-Smith defends her Senate seat in a rematch with Democrat Mike Espy

Incumbent Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith faces off against Democrat Mike Espy.

Hyde-Smith defeated Espy in 2018 by 7.2 percentage points to gain her seat in the US Senate.

Mississippi voted for President Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton in 2016 by 17.8 percentage points.

Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith looks to defend her US Senate seat in a rematch against Democratic challenger Mike Espy.

Hyde-Smith joined Congress in 2018 after defeating Espy by 7.2 points in a runoff election. She ran unopposed in the Republican primary for Senate in 2020.

Espy is a former congressman who served as the secretary of agriculture during the Clinton administration, becoming the first Black American to hold that cabinet post.

In the 2016 presidential election, Mississippi voted for President Donald Trump over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton by 17.8 percentage points.

Sabato’s Crystal Ball with the University of Virginia Centre for Politics ranks the contest as “likely” Republican.

