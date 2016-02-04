A recipe called 'Mississippi Roast' came out of nowhere and got shared on Pinterest 1 million times

A recipe for slow-cooked beef is taking Pinterest by storm. It’s called “Mississippi Roast,” and it has been pinned more than 1 million times on the photo sharing site in the last two years, according to the New York Times.

The Times traced the recipe back to Robin Chapman, a home cook from Mississippi who started making the dish 15 years ago. In the early 2010s versions of the recipe started popping up on various blogs. Now, it has fully blown up on social media.

YouTube creator TracEy Monster shared her own version from her channel with INSIDER.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Alana Yzola

