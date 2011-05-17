THE MISSISSIPPI FLOODGATES OPEN, Releasing 12 Million Gallons Per Second Onto Louisiana Farmland

The Army Corps. opened the Morganza spillway on the Mississippi River in Louisiana on Saturday forcing tons of water and covering more than 100 acres of dry land with a foot of water within 30 minutes.



The flood gates were opened to shift the flow of the swollen river away from the numerous oil refineries and chemical plants in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. While the flood waters will move away from the more densely populated area, the opening of the gates could affect 25,000 people, 11,000 structures, and acres of farmland.

This is the first time the Morganza spillway has been opened since 1973. Residents have been evacuated.

