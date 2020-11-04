Mississippi 2020 presidential election results

Mississippi has voted for a Republican president in 11 of the last 12 elections.

The state has six electoral votes.

Five of Mississippi’s six congressional seats are held by Republicans.

Additionally, both houses of the state legislature and the gubernatorial seat are held by Republicans as well. Mississippi has six electoral votes and is not believed by analysts to be competitive.

