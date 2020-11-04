Mississippi 2020 presidential election results

Madison Hall, Aylin Woodward

Mississippi has voted Republican in 11 of the last 12 presidential elections, reliably serving as a mainstay of the Republican candidate’s electoral vote count. The state is not home to any competitive down-ballot races.

The state’s congressional delegation is firmly Republican: All but one of its six seats in Congress are currently held by Republicans. Additionally, both houses of the state legislature and the gubernatorial seat are held by Republicans as well. Mississippi has six electoral votes and is not believed by analysts to be competitive.

