A Mississippi lawmaker mistakenly says he wants the state to 'succeed from the union' after Biden's election win

Mississippi state Rep. Price Wallace called for Mississippi to secede from the US after Joe Biden became the country’s president-elect over the weekend.

“We need to succeed from the union and form our own country,” he wrote in the tweet on Saturday, presumably meaning “secede.”

Wallace has since deleted the tweet, which marked him as one of a number of Mississippi’s leading Republicans who have backed President Donald Trump’s efforts to discredit the results of last week’s election.

State Rep. Price Wallace called for the secession in a tweet that has since been deleted, according to the Mississippi Free Press.

State Rep. Price Wallace called for the secession in a tweet that has since been deleted, according to the Mississippi Free Press.

“We need to succeed from the union and form our own country,” he wrote on Saturday, presumably meaning “secede.”

It’s unclear how Mississippi would go about separating from the US or why Wallace deleted the tweet. He did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

But he is one of a number of Mississippi’s leading Republicans to back President Donald Trump’s efforts to discredit the results of last week’s election.

Mississippi’s attorney general on Monday joined a lawsuit alongside nine other Republican attorneys general in a legal action to challenge Pennsylvania’s mail-in ballot extension.

“Courts don’t write the laws, they interpret them, and what the Pennsylvania Supreme Court did here was an egregious overreach that needs to be corrected so it doesn’t become precedent,” Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch said in a statement to the Free Press.

Some Republican lawmakers in Mississippi, however, have applauded the historical significance of Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ win. Among them were state Reps. Jansen Owen and Kent McCarty.

“There’s one woman standing on stage tonight as the Vice President-elect of our United States of America,” Owen wrote on Twitter. “Regardless of one’s political ideology, this moment stands as a testament to our great nation.”

McCarty also applauded the Biden-Harris win, saying people should “regardless of party” acknowledge the “historical significance of the daughter of immigrants becoming the VP of the United States.”

