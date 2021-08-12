Mississippi’s hospital system could fail in the next 2 weeks if the COVID-19 surge there doesn’t slow down, doctor warns

Dr. Alan Jones. Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Mississippi’s hospital system may be pushed to the point of “failure” in the coming days if the COVID-19 surge there does not slow down, a state doctor and hospital administrator warned.

“If we continue that trajectory, within the next five to seven to 10 days, I think we’re going to see failure of the hospital system in Mississippi,” Alan Jones, associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, said Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

Jones added, “Hospitals are full from Memphis to Gulfport, Natchez to Meridian.”

Meanwhile, the Magnolia State recorded its biggest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases, according to new data posted Thursday.

The state Health Department reported 4,412 new coronavirus cases and 20 new deaths as of Thursday – a 26% jump from the 3,488 cases it recorded on Tuesday.

