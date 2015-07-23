It looks like Ryan Reynolds may be giving the performance of his life in this trailer for 'Mississippi Grind'

Poker could be about to make a comeback in the first trailer for “Mississippi Grind.”

In “Mississippi Grind,” a man who is down-on-his-luck financially (Ben Mendelsohn) teams up with a younger poker player (Ryan Reynolds) to learn the rules of the game. Call it a reverse “Karate Kid” situation in which it is the older guy who really needs to learn a thing or two.

“Mississippi Grind” will be out in theatres on September 25.

Produced By Ian Phillips. Video courtesy of A24.



