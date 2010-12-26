Mississippi State Basketball Players Suspended Indefinitely For Fight

Photo: AP Images

Mississippi State suspended forwards Elgin Bailey and Renardo Sidney for fighting one another in the stands on Friday at the Diamond Head Classic tournament in Hawaii.The fight started minutes before Hawaii tipped off against Utah, when Bailey refused to move his legs from the aisle to allow Sidney to pass, according to ESPN. Sidney and Bailey were roommates for the Bulldogs’ road trip.



Now, Mississippi State is left without two of its best big men.

Sidney’s participation is particularly disappointing both because of his immense talent and his propensity for getting in trouble.

The current sophomore, and former McDonald’s All-American, was suspended all of last season and nine games of this season for “unethical conduct” and receiving $11,800 worth of impermissible benefits in high school.

He returned this year, only to be suspended again for attitude problems in practice. In his two career games he’s averaged 15.5 points and 4.5 rebounds.

