THEN & NOW: The cast of 'Mission: Impossible' 19 years later

Paramount via Netflix Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in ‘Mission: Impossible.’

The first “Mission: Impossible” movie, based off the TV series of the same name, came out in 1996. It grossed a phenomenal $US457.7 million worldwide and paved the way for four more sequels. The fifth instalment, entitled “Rogue Nation”, will be out in theatres on July 31.

While Tom Cruise is the biggest face in the cast, it isn’t all about him.

“Mission: Impossible” contained a huge cast of Hollywood legends and others from all over Europe. It is fitting for this Bond-style spy thriller.

To prepare for the upcoming sequel “Rogue Nation”, check out where it all began.

Here’s the cast of “Mission: Impossible”, 19 years later:

THEN: Tom Cruise plays the man of many faces and disguises, Ethan Hunt, an agent working for the top secret Impossible Missions Force (IMF). NOW: Cruise is still one of the biggest movie stars in the world. In recent years, he starred in action flicks like 'Edge of Tomorrow' and 'Jack Reacher'. He's reprising Ethan Hunt for a fifth time in 'Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation'. THEN: Jon Voight starred as Jim Phelps, Hunt's boss over at IMF who was hiding a big secret. NOW: At age 76, Voight's acting career is still going strong. He has a starring role in Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated Showtime drama 'Ray Donovan.' THEN: French actress Emmanuelle Béart played Claire, the only one on Hunt's team who seems to make it out alive from the brutal betrayal that takes place early in the film. NOW: Beart has starred in a number of French films. She last starred in 2014's 'My Mistress.' THEN: Jean Reno was pilot Franz Krieger, who helped save the day during the film's climatic train chase. NOW: Reno might best be known for his role as Leon in 'Léon: The Professional', which came out in 1994. Since then, he also starred in action film 'Alex Cross' and appeared in 'The Da Vinci Code'. Later this year, he will star in Sean Penn's 'The Last Face'. THEN: Ving Rhames played computer expert Luther Stickell. NOW: Rhames has returned for all of the 'Mission: Impossible' sequels including the upcoming 'Rogue Nation'. THEN: Kristin Scott Thomas was IMF agent Sarah Davies. NOW: 'The English Patient' actress has starred in a number of films both American and European. She most recently starred in 2014's 'Suite Française' and in 2013's 'Only God Forgives' alongside Ryan Gosling. THEN: Lithuanian actress Ingeborga Dapkūnaitė played IMF agent Hannah Williams. NOW: Ingeborga Dapkūnaitė has appeared in 'Seven Years in Tibet' and 2007's 'Hannibal Rising'. She has also starred in multiple Eastern European TV shows over the past few years. The last American project you may have seen her in is 2012's 'Branded' featuring Jeffrey Tambor ('Transparent'). THEN: 'Mighty Ducks' and 'Breakfast Club' star Emilio Estevez pops up in a brief uncredited role as Jack Harmon. NOW: Estevez wrote and directed 'The Way' in 2010, which also stars his father Martin Sheen. He is currently filming his directorial follow-up, 'The Public'.

