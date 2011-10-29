MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE — The New Trailer For Tom Cruise's Latest Is What The Last James Bond Should Have Been

Nowadays, Tom Cruise is a punchline for people who don’t even tell jokes.



Don’t be surprised if “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” changes that.

With the release of a new trailer, the film — Pixar savant Brad Bird’s first live-action directorial effort — appears to be everything the last James Bond film lacked: high stakes, a tight and intricate plot and some magnetic supporting players.

Despite his many flaws, Cruise has always been a charismatic lead. And given the opportunity to spar with actors like Jeremy Renner and Simon Pegg, we could be looking at the next “Inception” — an intelligent ensemble film with the heart of a really good action flick.

“Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” will be released December 21.

