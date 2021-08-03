We went to the set of ‘Mission Impossible’ in North London, and COVID-19 restrictions weren’t followed consistently

- We visited a “Mission Impossible” film set in North London.
- There were mask-wearing restrictions around the set, however, they were not consistently followed.
- Representatives for Paramount Pictures did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
Insider received a tip that the latest “Mission Impossible” film was shooting in North London, so we visited the set. Upon arrival, a security guard confirmed to Insider that it was indeed a “Mission Impossible” set and Tom Cruise was shooting inside.
There was a lot of big, studio equipment installed around the set, including this large light rig.
The production closed down much of the area with trailers and tents installed all over town.
However, the scene was being filmed inside a TFC store, which is a UK-based supermarket that specializes in Turkish and Mediterranean produce.
The same shop was used during the scene in “Killing Eve” season two where Villanelle is kidnapped.
The production was briefly interrupted due to a dispute between two local women. Police were called. However, shooting quickly restarted.
A sign was posted outside of the set as the production restarted that instructed people that the crew was working within COVID-19 guidelines. At the moment, mask-wearing and social distancing are not mandatory in the UK, but they are encouraged.
However, there didn’t seem to be a consistent set of COVID-19 rules. Some crew members wore masks while others did not.
There also seemed to be no social distancing between crew members on set.
At the back of the set, there was a ‘red zone’ where a sign instructed people to wear masks. However, people frequently passed through the area without masks.
As the day progressed, the producers emerged from the store and asked the security guards to pull down the shutters on the store. Shortly after, shooting ended and the crew quickly dispersed.