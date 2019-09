Photo: Realtor.com

Mission Impossible I and II screenwriter Robert Towne recently listed his $14 million Pacific Palisades estate (via Realtor.com).The home is a Tudor-style mansion that has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, and sits on .68 acres of land.



On the property is a three-car garage, heated pool and an open patio.

