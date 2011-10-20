Mission Impossible Screenwriter Robert Towne Lists Home

Robert Towne is a screenwriter and director who is best known for his screenwriting of the film Chinatown, for which he won an Academy Award. In fact, Towne even wrote the screenplays for the first two Mission Impossible films, which has spread his name throughout the film arena. Needless to say he is an incredible screenwriter with a plethora of experience under his belt.



Earlier this month it was announced that Towne has another big deal heading his way as he is set to write Battle of Britain for none other than GK Films. Recently he has been spending his time writing a television pilot “Compadre.”

Now, Robert Towne is hitting the news not only for his upcoming writing for Battle of Britain, but also for his recent listing of his Pacific Palisades, California pad with an asking price of $14 million. The home is over 10,000 square-feet and has 8 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms, which includes the guesthouse.

Towne and his wife (second wife to be exact) have owned the home since 1987 at which time they purchased the property for nearly $2.5 million. Thanks to inflation and renovations, Towne is hoping to obtain a significant return on his initial investment.

The location of the Pacific Palisades home is simply unbeatable. With nearby neighbours including everyone from Adam Sandler and Goldie Hawn to Steven Spielberg, clearly this location is very desirable.

Despite the great location and incredibly famous people nearby, Towne and his lovely wife may not be able to obtain $14 million for the property due to the current real estate market. Despite the fact that the luxury real estate market showed significant signs of progress in September, the progress has definitely stabilised lately with many celebrities having to cut their asking prices significantly to make the sale.

In conclusion, this 1920s home is stunning on the inside and outside and can be yours for a hefty asking price of $14 million. If you want a large home in an ideal location, then consider putting in an offer on this Pacific Palisades home.

