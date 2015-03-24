Watch 56 year-old Tom Cruise beat up bad guys in the new 'Mission: Impossible' trailer

Following Sunday’s exciting teaser, Paramount Pictures released a full-length trailer for its upcoming Summer tentpole “Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation,” marking the fifth instalment of the franchise starring Tom Cruise.

Much of Cruise’s recent box office success has been driven by the last two movies in the franchise. Since “Mission: Impossible 3” came out in 2006, only one of Cruise’s non-“Mission” vehicles has crossed the $US100 million-dollar mark at the domestic box office. That movie was 2014’s “Edge of Tomorrow,” which barely crossed the threshold, according to boxofficemojo.com.

“Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation” comes out on July 31st.

