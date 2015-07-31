Scientology and dating questions banned during Tom Cruise interviews for new 'Mission: Impossible'

Tom Cruise’s publicity team has enforced a strict no personal questions mandate for access to the star during the “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation” publicity tour, an individual with knowledge told The Wrap.

Cruise has done everything this week from taking on Jimmy Fallon in a lip synch battle to sharing workout tips with Jon Stewart, but none of the hosts have asked Cruise’s thoughts on the explosive HBO documentary “Going Clear,” which highlights the alleged abuses that goes on at The Church of Scientology, which Cruise is a devout member of.

According to The Wrap story, Cruise’s camp has banned any personal life questions or mention of “Going Clear” in his interviews.

An individual who worked closely with Cruise in 2006 on press and appearances told The Wrap that Cruise has been increasingly mum about Scientology over the last ten years. However, that was not the case in ’06.

“Around the third ‘Mission: Impossible’ we had journalists who took Scientology orientations just so they could speak intelligently with Tom about it,” the person told The Wrap.

“Going Clear,” directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney, portrays Cruise and John Travolta, who is also a Scientologist, as the church’s most prized possessions who cannot leave even if they wanted to because Scientology has hours of their deepest secrets reported in “audits.” The film even alleges that Crusie is aware of the abuses suffered by Sea Organisation members, the clergy of Scientology.

Cruise’s reps have not yet responded to requests for comment.

NOW WATCH: 7 famous people reveal why they are Scientologists



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.