FIRST LOOK: The Next 'Mission Impossible' Is A $140 Million Bet That Tom Cruise Still Has It

Photo: IMDB

Tom Cruise used to be a movie star.We’re not saying he isn’t anymore. The jury’s out on Cruise’s box-office potency in 2011, since he’s only made four movies in the last five years — and one of them was “Tropic Thunder,” in which he only cameoed.



The last of his films to break the $100 million mark, though, was “Mission: Impossible III” in 2006.

With the release of the next “Mission: Impossible” film, “Ghost Protocol,” coming in December, Cruise will try to regain the lofty heights he used to reach regularly.

Considering the huge budget of “Ghost Protocol,” it’s pretty imperative that he does.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.