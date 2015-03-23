The first trailer for the next 'Mission: Impossible' movie is here

Paramount released the first trailer for the next “Mission: Impossible” movie.

The fifth film in the franchise will be called “Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation.” Tom Cruise will reprise his role as IMF agent Ethan Hunt and join Jeremy Renner who starred in 2011’s “Ghost Protocol.”

We don’t know much about the film yet, but we do get to see Cruise dangling from the side of a military plane, a stunt which the actor performed on his own.

The film also stars Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, and Ving Rhames.

“Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation” will be released July 31, 2015.

Watch the trailer below:

